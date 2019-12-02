CLOSE
New Orleans French Quarter Shooting Left 10 Injured No Arrests As Of Yet

Thousands of HBCU fans flocked to New Orleans is weekend for the Bayou Classic football game between Grambling State and Southern University, but in the wee hours of the morning at 3:20 a.m. shots rang out on Canal Street leaving 10 injured.

Police are in the process of reviewing surveillance, talking to witnesses and asking anyone who may have seen something to come forward with information.

According to authorities no arrests have been made nor do they have a motive.

