Thousands of HBCU fans flocked to New Orleans is weekend for the Bayou Classic football game between Grambling State and Southern University, but in the wee hours of the morning at 3:20 a.m. shots rang out on Canal Street leaving 10 injured.
Police are in the process of reviewing surveillance, talking to witnesses and asking anyone who may have seen something to come forward with information.
According to authorities no arrests have been made nor do they have a motive.
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
27 photos Launch gallery
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
1. Sam Sylk Show Informative * Entertaining * Engaging1 of 27
2. Sam Sylk with Guest Snoop Dogg2 of 27
3. Sam Sylk with Comedian Tony Rock3 of 27
4. Sam SYlk with Traci Braxton and reality TV star Hoopz4 of 27
5. Friend of The Sam Sylk Show actor and comedian Bill Bellamy5 of 27
6. Comedian John Witherspoon & Singer Raheem Devaughn6 of 27
7. Comedian Gary Owen7 of 27
8. Comedian Bruce Bruce8 of 27
9. Comedian Earth Quake9 of 27
10. Comedian BT Kingsley10 of 27
11. Comedian Don D.C. Curry11 of 27
12. Dr. Ian Smith12 of 27
13. The hillarious Deon Cole from Blackish13 of 27
14. Coming to America's Venessa Bell Calloway14 of 27
15. Actor/Comedian Marlon Wayans15 of 27
16.16 of 27
17.17 of 27
18.18 of 27
19.19 of 27
20.20 of 27
21.21 of 27
22.22 of 27
23.23 of 27
24.24 of 27
25.25 of 27
26.26 of 27
27.27 of 27
New Orleans French Quarter Shooting Left 10 Injured No Arrests As Of Yet was originally published on wzakcleveland.com