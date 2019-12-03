Ac-CUSTOM-ed To The Flex: Rihanna Wows At The 2019 Fashion Awards

When Rihanna shows up to an event, she’s sure to shut it down. The Bajan mogul was on the scene at the 2019 Fashion Awards in London and the red carpet went wild!

The beauty was there to receive the “Urban Luxe” Award for her Fenty brand and arrived wearing a head to toe custom look. She wore a shiny pastel green Fenty mini dress paired with a sheer Fenty over jacket. The had sheer Fenty gloves (that may or may not be attached to the over jacket) and posed for the red carpet. She wore satin green Fenty pumps and paired a blingy choker around her neck.

The back of the jacket provided some high-end detail with a chain of diamonds – shine bright, gyal!

A natural Caribbean beauty, she went for a soft, natural glam, giving us a nudish pink lip that matched the eyes. She wore her hair in cornrows. More and more celebs are serving braids on the red carpet and Rihanna makes it look oh-so-good.

The Urban Luxe Award was presented by the British Fashion Council. Fenty posted to their Instagram and wrote, “FENTY’s CEO and Artistic Director Robyn Rihanna Fenty is committed to reflect the understanding of female power as constantly evolving, multi-faceted, fun and free. Since the launch in May, FENTY had the pleasure of working with incredible talents, forming a new archive of visual references focusing on the intersection between style, culture and identity. FENTY is a young brand with a powerful collective voice, shaped by the individuals behind it.”

Since it’s launch, the brand has stood out in the high-fashion community for their non-traditional releases as well as highlighting Black women in beautiful ways, for example, with their Fenty cameos.

Rihanna was spotted taking photos on the red carpet with ASAP Rocky and sat with Donatella Versace, model Halima Aden and Creative Director of Fenty Jahleel Weaver. She was also spotted taking photos with everyone from Tyler The Creator to Janet Jackson.

Beauties, what do you think of her look? Congratulations to Fenty on this award!

DON’T MISS:

The Fenty Fix: Is Rihanna Choosing Money Moves Over Music?

Fashioning A Wedding? Rihanna Reveals To Anna Wintour What Designer She Will Work With For Her Big Day

Rihanna May Not Be Releasing New Music; However, She Is Giving Us A Visual Autobiography

The Best Lewks To Hit The Red Carpet At Rihanna's Diamond Ball 13 photos Launch gallery The Best Lewks To Hit The Red Carpet At Rihanna's Diamond Ball 1. Rihanna Source:Getty 1 of 13 2. Cardi B Source:Getty 2 of 13 3. Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - Arrivals Source:Getty 3 of 13 4. Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - Arrivals Source:Getty 4 of 13 5. Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - Arrivals Source:Getty 5 of 13 6. Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - Arrivals Source:Getty 6 of 13 7. Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - Arrivals Source:Getty 7 of 13 8. Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - Arrivals Source:Getty 8 of 13 9. Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - Arrivals Source:Getty 9 of 13 10. Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - Arrivals Source:Getty 10 of 13 11. Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - Arrivals Source:Getty 11 of 13 12. Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - Arrivals Source:Getty 12 of 13 13. Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - Arrivals Source:Getty 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading The Best Lewks To Hit The Red Carpet At Rihanna’s Diamond Ball The Best Lewks To Hit The Red Carpet At Rihanna's Diamond Ball [caption id="attachment_3058193" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Dimitrios Kambouris, Angela Weiss, Taylor Hill / Getty[/caption] Rihanna is literally the busiest celebrity on earth. Not only is she managing her Fenty empire which includes a few clothing lines and a top selling makeup brand, she is working on an album that should be released this year. Earlier this week she held her second Savage x Fenty runway show for NYFW and today she is giving back with her annual Diamond Ball. Rihanna created the gala in support of the Clara Lionel Foundation, an organization she founded in honor of her grandparents. The organization supports and funds global education, health and emergency response programs. There is also a huge emphasis on advocacy that will improve the quality of life for children around the world. Now in its 5th year, the Diamond Ball is taking on a life of its own. This time around, Seth Meyers will host the fundraiser and special guests DJ Khaled and Pharrell will bless the stage with a performance. Last year our favorite awkward black girl Issa Rae served as a host while Childish Gambino gave the performance of a lifetime. While the object of the gala is to raise funds, attendees make it a point to look their best in the process. The who's who of Hollywood pull out their couture gowns and hit the red carpet in the name of charity. If your invitation got lost in the mail, don't worry because mine did too. In any case, we've got you covered with the best dressed celebrities to attend this year's Diamond Ball.

Ac-CUSTOM-ed To The Flex: Rihanna Wows At The 2019 Fashion Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com