It’s officially Christmas time! Chris Paul says the one thing that most people want is to see Donald Trump impeached. Pay close attention to whats going on in Washington, and pay close attention to Chris Paul’s song! He breaks down whats going on and why an impeachment would be the best gift ever!

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 8 hours ago

