Eric Benet goes back at least 20 years with the TJMS and he can’t believe it’s coming to an end. Benet credits Tom with keeping “so many people employed,” and being an icon. The very first time he went to the studio he remembers being so nervous but the crew “made a new artist feel so comfortable.” And from then on he “felt like family” every time he was in the studio. He even performed at Tom’s son’s wedding! Benet calls being a part of the TJMS a “highlight” of his career.”

Tom’s Surprise: Eric Benet was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: