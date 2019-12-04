HOV Turned 50 And Is Passing Us Out His Gift On Spotify

Celebratory congratulations are going out to Shawn Corey Carter better known as Jay-Z as he turns 50 years old today. I know, right, can you believe it?

So what does a true billionaire, God Father of Hip Hop, royalty in the music industry, do for his birthday? He gives appreciation back to his fans. Jay-Z and Spotify dropped the exciting news to Spotify users today on HOV’s birthday that after a 2 year hiatus, Jay-Z music will be returning to Spotify’s streaming platform. Jay-Z is the owner of ‘TIDAL’ the competitor to Spotify.

So what does all of that mean, Jay-Z allowing his competitor to stream his music?

If you use Spotify who cares your just happy you can listen, and for TIDAL users you bounce will continue as usual. A win-win for all.

Thank you Jay-Z and Happy birthday.

Happy 50th Birthday, Jay-Z! Here Are 15 Of His Most Dapper Red Carpet Moments 15 photos Launch gallery Happy 50th Birthday, Jay-Z! Here Are 15 Of His Most Dapper Red Carpet Moments 1. JAY-Z LEAVING HIS MTV VMA'S AFTER PARTY, 2016 Source:Getty 1 of 15 2. JAY-Z AT THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF REASONABLE DOUBT EVENT, 2016 Source:Getty 2 of 15 3. JAY-Z AT HIS EVENT TO ANNOUNCE THE KALIEF BROWDER DOCUSERIES, 2016 Source:Getty 3 of 15 4. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE HEADING TO THE ROC NATION BRUNCH, 2018 Source:Getty 4 of 15 5. JAY-Z AND TYLER THE CREATOR AT THE 60TH ANNUAL GRAMMYS, 2018 Source:Getty 5 of 15 6. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE MET GALA, 2015 Source:Getty 6 of 15 7. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE ROC NATION BRUNCH, 2019 Source:Getty 7 of 15 8. JAY-Z AT THE 50TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2008 Source:Getty 8 of 15 9. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL, 2018 Source:Getty 9 of 15 10. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL, 2018 Source:Getty 10 of 15 11. JAY-Z ATTENDS L.A. REID'S MUSIC VISIONARY AWARD EVENT, 2006 Source:Getty 11 of 15 12. JAY-Z AT THE SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR CEREMONY, 2016 Source:Getty 12 of 15 13. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT SOLANGE KNOWLES' WEDDING, 2014 Source:Getty 13 of 15 14. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE MET GALA, 2014 Source:Getty 14 of 15 15. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT "THE LION KING" EUROPEAN PREMIERE, 2019 Source:Getty 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Happy 50th Birthday, Jay-Z! Here Are 15 Of His Most Dapper Red Carpet Moments Happy 50th Birthday, Jay-Z! Here Are 15 Of His Most Dapper Red Carpet Moments [caption id="attachment_3065954" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] Walking and living legend, Jay-Z also known as Sean Carter, turns 50 today. With all the contributions he has made to the music, fashion, and advocacy worlds, this should be a national holiday. Jay is a man who moves in silence, only speaking when necessary. In recent years he’s quietly paid legal fees, donated to prominent causes, and used his platform to advocate for underserved communities. During Jay-Z’s career, he learned the importance of properly marketing himself so that he could be taken seriously. Along with cleaning up his image, he switched up his wardrobe to show just how dapper he could be. With his gorgeous wife on his arm, Jay-Z is easily one of the most dapper men on the red carpet. Jay-Z’s grown man swag is one to be acknowledged. Today the mogul turns 50 years old. If you need notes on how to elevate your menswear style, take a look at 15 times Jay-Z went dapper on the red carpet.

HOV Turned 50 And Is Passing Us Out His Gift On Spotify was originally published on wzakcleveland.com