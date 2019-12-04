CLOSE
HOV Turned 50 And Is Passing Us Out His Gift On Spotify

Celebratory congratulations are going out to Shawn Corey Carter better known as Jay-Z as he turns 50 years old today.  I know, right, can you believe it?

So what does a true billionaire, God Father of Hip Hop, royalty in the music industry, do for his birthday?  He gives appreciation back to his fans.  Jay-Z and Spotify dropped the exciting news to Spotify users today on HOV’s birthday that after a 2 year hiatus, Jay-Z music will be returning to Spotify’s streaming platform.  Jay-Z is the owner of ‘TIDAL’ the competitor to Spotify.

So what does all of that mean, Jay-Z allowing his competitor to stream his music?

If you use Spotify who cares your just happy you can listen, and for TIDAL users you bounce will continue as usual.  A win-win for all.

Thank you Jay-Z and Happy birthday.

[caption id="attachment_3065954" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] Walking and living legend, Jay-Z also known as Sean Carter, turns 50 today. With all the contributions he has made to the music, fashion, and advocacy worlds, this should be a national holiday. Jay is a man who moves in silence, only speaking when necessary. In recent years he’s quietly paid legal fees, donated to prominent causes, and used his platform to advocate for underserved communities. During Jay-Z’s career, he learned the importance of properly marketing himself so that he could be taken seriously. Along with cleaning up his image, he switched up his wardrobe to show just how dapper he could be. With his gorgeous wife on his arm, Jay-Z is easily one of the most dapper men on the red carpet. Jay-Z’s grown man swag is one to be acknowledged. Today the mogul turns 50 years old. If you need notes on how to elevate your menswear style, take a look at 15 times Jay-Z went dapper on the red carpet.

