HOV Turned 50 And Is Passing Us Out His Gift On Spotify

Celebratory congratulations are going out to Shawn Corey Carter better known as Jay-Z as he turns 50 years old today. I know, right, can you believe it?
So what does a true billionaire, God Father of Hip Hop, royalty in the music industry, do for his birthday? He gives appreciation back to his fans. Jay-Z and Spotify dropped the exciting news to Spotify users today on HOV’s birthday that after a 2 year hiatus, Jay-Z music will be returning to Spotify’s streaming platform. Jay-Z is the owner of ‘TIDAL’ the competitor to Spotify.
So what does all of that mean, Jay-Z allowing his competitor to stream his music?
If you use Spotify who cares your just happy you can listen, and for TIDAL users you bounce will continue as usual. A win-win for all.
Thank you Jay-Z and Happy birthday.
1. JAY-Z LEAVING HIS MTV VMA'S AFTER PARTY, 2016Source:Getty 1 of 15
2. JAY-Z AT THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF REASONABLE DOUBT EVENT, 2016Source:Getty 2 of 15
3. JAY-Z AT HIS EVENT TO ANNOUNCE THE KALIEF BROWDER DOCUSERIES, 2016Source:Getty 3 of 15
4. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE HEADING TO THE ROC NATION BRUNCH, 2018Source:Getty 4 of 15
5. JAY-Z AND TYLER THE CREATOR AT THE 60TH ANNUAL GRAMMYS, 2018Source:Getty 5 of 15
6. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE MET GALA, 2015Source:Getty 6 of 15
7. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE ROC NATION BRUNCH, 2019Source:Getty 7 of 15
8. JAY-Z AT THE 50TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2008Source:Getty 8 of 15
9. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL, 2018Source:Getty 9 of 15
10. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL, 2018Source:Getty 10 of 15
11. JAY-Z ATTENDS L.A. REID'S MUSIC VISIONARY AWARD EVENT, 2006Source:Getty 11 of 15
12. JAY-Z AT THE SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR CEREMONY, 2016Source:Getty 12 of 15
13. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT SOLANGE KNOWLES' WEDDING, 2014Source:Getty 13 of 15
14. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE MET GALA, 2014Source:Getty 14 of 15
15. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT "THE LION KING" EUROPEAN PREMIERE, 2019Source:Getty 15 of 15
HOV Turned 50 And Is Passing Us Out His Gift On Spotify was originally published on wzakcleveland.com