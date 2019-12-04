SPORTS: Does Browns Player Larry Ogunjobi Also Know of Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Allegedly Using the N-Word at Myles Garrett?

Even after the recent Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers that resulted in the Steel City team winning out 20-13, people are still talking about that fight during the two teams’ first matchup on Nov. 14 with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett the main focus of the brawl.

Now, there is another player, a defensive tackle, who was told of Rudolph allegedly using the “n-word” against Garrett on the night of that first game.

From Bossip:

According to The Athletic, Garrett’s teammate, Larry Ogunjobi, says he was told that Rudolph called Garrett the n-word immediately after the game two weeks ago. Ogunjobi says that he was unavailable for comment when Browns players were being asked about the incident but he insists that Myles is one of his best friends on the team and was told about the slur.

Other Browns players were not aware of Rudolph’s alleged racial slur against Garrett.

The NFL says there is no evidence of such an incident, and Rudolph denies using that word.

Mason Rudolph on Myles Garrett’s accusation he used a racial slur in the Cleveland fight: “It’s totally untrue. I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe he would go that route after the fact.” pic.twitter.com/5PvYFcNtzg — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 24, 2019

Garrett is serving an indefinite suspension, while Ogunjobi was suspended for only one game, and Rudolph was simply fined $50,000.

