Downtowners and others will notice a big change in parkin come February.

In hopes of making the meters in the downtown area run smoother, the Columbus Department of Public Service says it will be adding more accessible parking options and help make parking more predictable.

The city will be utilizing no time limit meters with rates of 50 cents an hour on the outskirts of downtown, three-hour meters will have a $1 an hour rate and 30-minute meters will carry a one hour cost of $1.50.

Want to voice your thoughts on the new rates? Take the online survey or use your phones to scan the QR code on the parking meter, which takes you directly to the survey.

The Department of Public Service says the survey is critical for advice and changes including rates and adjustments will not be finalized on the new plans until after Jan. 1, 2020.

The city also plans on using the ParkColumbus app to allow drivers to pay for meters, as well as on-street spaces, according to the Department of Public Service.

Source: 10TV.com

Columbus Parking Meter Rates Set To Change in 2020 was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted 10 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: