Meek Mill’s Brings Awareness Through His New PSA #EveryonesChild [VIDEO]

Meek Mill’s is not only a rapper but he is a man on a mission to right the injustices handed to the innocent from the unjust hands of those hiding in sheep’s clothing.

Rapper Meek Mill went through his own tale of injustice that spanned over a 12 year period before it was finally made right, dropped a PSA through the name of his own record label, Dream Chasers, was dedicated to 17 year old Antwon Rose that was killed by a police officer that had shot the teenager in the back while he was running away after a traffic stop. The police officer was who was initially charged for young Antwon Rose death was acquitted.

In a statement given by Meek Mill:

“My hope is this PSA will inspire people to come together and create change in our communities,” “Our country needs more communication and understanding – not hate and division–so it’s important that we collectively start the conversation and work to leave a lasting impact for future generations.”

Take a look at Meek Mill’s PSA below

