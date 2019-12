How often have you heard that you need to stretch before you hit the gym or go for a run? Well, researches say it’s a myth that stretching will help you prevent injury while working out. Apparently all stretching does is lengthen the nerve so that the pain isn’t as intense.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 4 hours ago

