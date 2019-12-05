This guest is royalty, and she says she”knows a thing or two about 25 years.” Her name is Oprah Winfery and she wishes Tom a restful retirement, but she says “it takes a minute to figure out your schedule” because for 25 years you’ve been in a routine. Winfery says she just “couldn’t let this moment pass without saying congratulations” to both Tom and Sybil on 25 years. She knew it was time to stop her show when she “felt like [she] did it as well as it could be done.” She assures Tom that he has “done it as well as it could be done,” and says he has “redefined morning radio.”

Tom’s Surprise: Oprah was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 10 hours ago

