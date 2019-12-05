CLOSE
Browns-Steelers Brawl Inspires Christmas Tree Topper

Usually, when it comes to topping the Christmas tree, it’s either a star or an angel.

This year, however, things are a lot different, thanks to both the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The infamous brawl between suspended Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and not suspended Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph has inspired one family to come up with a new tree topper.

Here is what Steve Schneider of Washington State came up with:

WKYC 3News Cleveland has more on what the creation is like:

The makeshift topper features several action figures recreating the controversial scene. The Garrett figurine features a rotating arm swinging a helmet at another character dressed as Rudolph.

Schneider mentioned that he was contacted by Cleveland, but “no one wants to believe we are Hawks fans.”

As for both teams, that brawl didn’t stop the Browns from beating out the Steelers on Nov. 14 21-7, but the Steelers got revenge against the Browns on Dec. 1, winning 20-13.

Now what do you make of this new Christmas topper involving both Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph?

 

