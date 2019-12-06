The holiday season tends to open many hearts and minds to recognize the millions of people who constantly go without. Many people struggle year round and people who relate very closely to the struggle are now taking steps to help change that.

In Columbus, several areas are known to be more in need than others. One of those areas is the Linden community. Many people face different challenges and constantly scrape to get by. A Linden couple has had enough and are stepping up to do what they can to help.

Eliza Townsend has initiated the ‘Community Blessing’ free store.​ Townsend is the creator and organizer and she knows the community well-being from Linden. From her point of view she has seen all too often, people in her community barely getting by.​ With the ‘free store’ she hopes to provide at least small necessities that are desperately needed.

Townsend found it extremely difficult to find a place to house the ‘free store’ but finally found hope after being shut down by a nearby church.​ The owner of the Come & Go Center on Oakland Park Avenue stepped up to the plate and offered some assistance.​

“Adam from the store has said you know what. You can just do it here. I felt so blessed. It was such a blessing to have someone just say okay,’ said Townsend. ​​

The “free store” officially opens on Monday December 9th and are always taking donations. Townsend says anything is appreciated, with the weather getting colder, there’s an immediate need for coats, clothing, shoes, and blankets for men, women and children.

Donation drop-offs are taken Monday and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The store hours are Monday and Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. For pickups call 614-940-6521

Source: NBC4i

New “Free Store” Opens Monday In Linden Community! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Breeze Posted 9 hours ago

