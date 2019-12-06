Why You Need Carrot Oil In Your Hair Care Routine

We can probably imagine that you’ve heard of multiple haircare ingredients to promote a healthy mane. Everything from castor oil, coconut oil, and moringa oil, is said to give your tresses the tender love and care that it needs. And if you’re in the mood for expanding your hair care arsenal, carrot oil may be worth adding to your shopping list.

Carrot oil has been making waves in the hair care world for quite some time. Known for providing your tresses with moisturizing and nourishing ingredients, carrot oil serves as a great addition to your hair care regimen. Whether pre-poos or leave-in treatment are your jam, carrot oil comes in major clutch to give your tresses nutrients and hydration to improve the overall health of your hair.

According to Stylecraze, carrots are made with vitamin A, B, C and E as well as phosphorous and magnesium. In turn, this vegetable helps to stimulate sebum production for a conditioned scalp, prevents hair loss, and improve blood circulation to promote hair growth.

Of course, in order to reap all of the benefits of this wonder vegetable, it’s best to utilize natural and cold pressed oils. Further, this oil can be used in your mane as an daily treatment, hot oil treatment and mixed in with your current hair care products for extra moisture.

Personally, I like to create a daily oil mixture that consists of carrot oil, castor oil, eucalyptus oil, peppermint oil, moringa oil and a few drops of rosemary oil. Working to provide my natural hair with instant moisture under my wigs, this concoction helps to keep my mane in proper shape.

The truth is, carrot oil is one of many natural oils that can provide your hair with multiple benefits. However, like all hair care products what works for one may not work for all. Experiment with this oil for a few weeks and see how your strands react to it. Who knows, it may get your closer to your hair care goals.

What say you? Have you used carrot oil in your hair care regimen before? Let’s educate each other in the comment section below!

DON’T MISS:

Oprah’s Hairstylist Dishes On Kinky Hair, Argan Oil & Keratin Treatments

5 Reasons Your Hair Needs Amla Oil

10 Under $20 Natural Hair Products Every Naturalista Needs

50 Of Our Favorite Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet 50 photos Launch gallery 50 Of Our Favorite Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet 1. KERRY WASHINGTON Source:Getty 1 of 50 2. KERRY WASHINGTON Source:Getty 2 of 50 3. LUPITA NYONG'O Source:Getty 3 of 50 4. LUPITA NYONG'O Source:Getty 4 of 50 5. SOLANGE Source:Getty 5 of 50 6. KIKI LAYNE Source:Getty 6 of 50 7. KIKI LAYNE Source:Getty 7 of 50 8. AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty 8 of 50 9. AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty 9 of 50 10. VIOLA DAVIS Source:Getty 10 of 50 11. VIOLA DAVIS Source:Getty 11 of 50 12. DANAI GURIRA Source:Getty 12 of 50 13. DANAI GURIRA Source:Getty 13 of 50 14. JANELLE MONAE Source:Getty 14 of 50 15. JANELLE MONAE Source:Getty 15 of 50 16. KERRY WASHINGTON Source:Getty 16 of 50 17. KERRY WASHINGTON Source:Getty 17 of 50 18. AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty 18 of 50 19. AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty 19 of 50 20. KIKI LAYNE Source:Getty 20 of 50 21. KIKI LAYNE Source:Getty 21 of 50 22. DANAI GURIRA Source:Getty 22 of 50 23. DANAI GURIRA Source:Getty 23 of 50 24. REGINA KING Source:Getty 24 of 50 25. REGINA KING Source:Getty 25 of 50 26. DANIELLE BROOKS Source:Getty 26 of 50 27. DANIELLE BROOKS Source:Getty 27 of 50 28. YARA SHAHIDI Source:Getty 28 of 50 29. YARA SHAHIDI Source:Getty 29 of 50 30. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 30 of 50 31. JILL SCOTT Source:Getty 31 of 50 32. JILL SCOTT Source:Getty 32 of 50 33. LENA WAITHE Source:WENN 33 of 50 34. LENA WAITHE Source:WENN 34 of 50 35. NATASHA ROTHWELL Source:Getty 35 of 50 36. NATASHA ROTHWELL Source:Getty 36 of 50 37. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS Source:Getty 37 of 50 38. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS Source:Getty 38 of 50 39. GABRIELLE UNION Source:Getty 39 of 50 40. GABRIELLE UNION Source:Getty 40 of 50 41. TARAJI P. HENSON Source:WENN 41 of 50 42. TARAJI P. HENSON Source:WENN 42 of 50 43. ALICIA KEYS Source:Getty 43 of 50 44. ALICIA KEYS Source:Getty 44 of 50 45. RIHQANNA Source:Getty 45 of 50 46. RIHANNA Source:Getty 46 of 50 47. SLICK WOODS Source:Getty 47 of 50 48. ALEK WEK Source:Getty 48 of 50 49. ALEK WEK Source:Getty 49 of 50 50. MEAGAN GOOD Source:Getty 50 of 50 Skip ad Continue reading 50 Of Our Favorite Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet 50 Of Our Favorite Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet Natural hair is undoubtedly beautiful and can be constructed into so many shapes and silhouettes. It's also beautiful just to enjoy kinky curly hair or all the various braided styles Black women can create with their coif. We've been seeing more natural hairstyles on the red carpet. We rounded up some of our favorite celeb moments with these Black beauties rocking curls, braids, and locs on the red carpet. Which looks are your favorite? Do you have a style you like to see? Sound off in the comment section!

Why You Need Carrot Oil In Your Hair Care Routine was originally published on hellobeautiful.com