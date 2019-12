Last night the Cowboys lost to the Bears on Thursday night football 31-24. As can be expected Jerry Jones is highly upset. Jones says Dak is causing him “pain and discomfort like an STD,” meaning he’ll be “soon traded to Denver.” He says watching the Cowboys make him sadder than SPCA commercials. The Dallas Cowboys are now the laughing stock of social media.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

