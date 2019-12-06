Damon thinks that he’s glad he’s a married man and not a young man dating in today’s world like his son. He feels like the young men today have way more to worry about. Back in the day they only had to worry about not getting the girl pregnant, and if she’s clean. Now they have to wonder “is that your booty?” and “did you have different equipment?” Damon would have to see a birth certificate.

That’s What I Think: Glad I’m Married was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

