Fifth Third Bank Affecting Customers

green dot atm card

Source: Green Dot / Green Dot

If you are a customer of Fifth Third Bank and today you noticed that your Atm card wasn’t working, well it because Fifth Third Bank network is down. According a representative of 10tv sister station WTOL the bank’s system is currently down, and all customers are impacted.

This is impacting customers who cannot use their debit cards at businesses.

Fifth Third took to Facebook to issue a statement

We are experiencing an issue with our network. We are working as quickly as possible to restore service for our affected customers, and we apologize for the inconvenience.

Noord on when the problem will be resolved.

Courtesy of 10tv

Fifth Third Bank Affecting Customers  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

