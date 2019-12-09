April Ryan White House Correspondent, DC Bureau Chief for American Urban Radio Networks has “adored” Tom Joyner since before they even met. She says she “loved” him the first time she saw and read about him in Ebony magazine. She tells Tom that being on the Tom Joyner Morning Show was a “bucket list” item for her.

Like many others she thanks him for being an “iconic legend in broadcast, and for “believing in” and “trusting” her. No matter what she was dealing with when people “came for” her she knew that Tom and the crew had her back. She’s “happy” for Tom because he deserves it, but she’s “sad” for herself.

Tom’s Surprise: April Ryan was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 1 hour ago

