This guest has been called Mr. President and Sybil and Tom believe he should be called Mr. First Husband of the United States, because his wife should be President right now. Bill Clinton says that he is excited for Tom to enter the retirement phase of his life and shares that he has “absolutely loved [his] life as a former president” because he could run around and go do what he loves to do. He tell Tom, “go do what you love to do!”

Clinton thanks Tom for his work with HBCUs the two reminisce on the times that they have worked together with their foundations. Most importantly Clinton says he wants Tom to live to be a “very old man,” and to do that he tells him he has to “keep [his] mind working and [his] body busy.”

Tom’s Surprise: Bill Clinton was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

