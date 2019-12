Cheaters are major liars, and some of them can be super sneaky. But odds are they’ll say one of these things at some point. Cheaters often say, “I’m a private person,” and try to convince you that your friends are crazy and being haters. A cheater who has been caught before will try to convince you that they’re telling the truth, “this time!”

D.L.’s Top 10 Things Cheaters Say was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 8 hours ago

