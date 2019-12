Chris Paul likes to sing, so of course he has a song for his last day on the Tom Joyner Morning Show. He sings a song all about Mr Joyner to the tune of Mr. Grinch. He salutes Joyner for building his empire with sweat and hard work, not luck. He’s the captain, the goat, the hardest working man in radio, and he will be missed.

Morning Minute: Thank You Mr. Joyner was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

