Missing teen Dakota Basden has been missing since August 18, 2019. The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl.
She described as a white female, 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 145-155 pounds, with blue eyes, and blonde hair that may be colored red. She was last wearing a white hoodie and jean shorts.
Authorities believe she may be in north Linden.
Anyone with information regarding is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-2259.
Courtesy of 10tv
Columbus looking for Missing Teen, believed to be in North Linden was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com