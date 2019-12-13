CLOSE
Cbus
HomeCbus

Columbus looking for Missing Teen, believed to be in North Linden

Columbus Ohio Downtown

Source: nford / Radio One

Missing teen Dakota Basden has been missing since August 18, 2019. The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl.

She described as a white female, 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 145-155 pounds, with blue eyes, and blonde hair that may be colored red. She was last wearing a white hoodie and jean shorts.

Authorities believe she may be in north Linden.

Details

Anyone with information regarding is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-2259.

Courtesy of 10tv

We’re Completely SHOOKETH By This New Lancôme Ad With Lupita and Zendaya

10 photos Launch gallery

We’re Completely SHOOKETH By This New Lancôme Ad With Lupita and Zendaya

Continue reading We’re Completely SHOOKETH By This New Lancôme Ad With Lupita and Zendaya

We’re Completely SHOOKETH By This New Lancôme Ad With Lupita and Zendaya

Seriously. We were just over here minding our business, scrolling down on our Twitter feed and then an incredibly beautiful ad for Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear popped up. We literally gasped, y’all. WE ARE SHOOKETH!!! Before us stood our faves and Critics Choice Awards nominees Lupita Nyong’o and Zendaya all glowing and serving up serious face and #BlackGirlMagic! Just look for yourself. It’s almost too much! https://www.instagram.com/p/B5-9nqRF-Js/?igshid=blt8k0kwciiu   In case you don’t know, Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear is an oil-free, long-wearing, natural matte foundation that creates a velvety-smooth complexion for up to 24 hours. Oh, and it’s available in 45 medium to full coverage, buildable shades so that every sista can find her perfect match.  As we previously reported, the Oscar winner has been the face of the beauty brand since 2014, while the Euphoria star signed on as an ambassador this past February. When her campaign was announced, the two posed together in this stunning photo and ever since then, we’ve been waiting for these two to join forces and give us an ad to die for. [caption id="attachment_3067042" align="alignleft" width="923"] Source: Donato Sardella / Getty[/caption]   And now they’ve done exactly just that. Naturally, we aren’t the only ones mesmerized by this all this beauty.  Black Twitter had words! Take a look:

Columbus looking for Missing Teen, believed to be in North Linden  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close