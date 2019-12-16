David’s Bridal Will No Longer Charge More for Plus-Size Wedding Dresses

For upcoming brides who wear a size 16 or larger, one of the country’s most popular wedding dress companies has some good news.

David’s Bridal will no longer charge more money for plus-sized sized gowns.

“On average, the up charge for a plus-size wedding gown is nearly 15 percent, and we do not believe that a woman’s size should determine how much she pays,” Jim Marcum, CEO of David’s Bridal, said in a statement.

Adding, “Since I started at David’s Bridal just over four months ago, I have made it my number one priority to serve all brides, making it our mission to remind every bride that she is beautiful.”

“Going forward, all brides and bridesmaids will pay the same price for the same style, regardless of the size.”

While the company offers sizes 0 to 30W, it used to charge more for the extra fabric, beading, and lace it may take to create larger gowns. But thanks its to price parity mission, that is no longer the case.

Marcum recently told Bustle, this decision came from actually listening to their customers.

“We’ve immersed ourselves in our customer. What is our customer telling us? What does our customer feel? What does our customer think about us? Price parity was an issue that came rising up to the top. It’s an emotional issue,” Marcum says. “As we are doing everything we can to bring the consumer back to the center of everything we do, we felt this was an incredibly important issue that we take on.”

Hopefully, other nationwide brands are paying attention.

RELATED NEWS:

Gabrielle Union Launches A Plus Size Collection With Fashion To Figure

Plus Size MUA CeeJaye Uses Her Platform To Advocate For Body Positivity and Inclusivity

Meet The Plus-Size Model That Booked The Ulta Beauty Campaign And Shot On Day 1 Of Her Pregnancy

Check Out These Black Celebs Supporting Plus Size Women And Body Diversity 15 photos Launch gallery Check Out These Black Celebs Supporting Plus Size Women And Body Diversity 1. CHERLY JAMES 'SALT' OF SALT-N-PEPA Source:Getty 1 of 15 2. SANDRA DENTON 'PEPA' OF SALT-N-PEPA Source:Getty 2 of 15 3. SALT-N-PEPA Source:Getty 3 of 15 4. LONI LOVE Source:Getty 4 of 15 5. LONI LOVE AND AMBER CONNALLY Source:Getty 5 of 15 6. LONI LOVE Source:Getty 6 of 15 7. FAITH EVANS Source:Getty 7 of 15 8. FAITH EVANS Source:Getty 8 of 15 9. STEVIE J Source:Getty 9 of 15 10. FAITH EVANS AND STEVIE J Source:Getty 10 of 15 11. KID CAPRI Source:Getty 11 of 15 12. KID CAPRI AND JAMES RHEE Source:Getty 12 of 15 13. YANDY SMITH Source:Getty 13 of 15 14. MONA SCOTT YOUNG Source:Getty 14 of 15 15. SILKY GANACHE Source:Getty 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Check Out These Black Celebs Supporting Plus Size Women And Body Diversity Check Out These Black Celebs Supporting Plus Size Women And Body Diversity On Saturday, September 14th at the legendary King's Theatre was the third annual Finding Ashley Stewart Finale. Plus size retailer, Ashley Stewart continues to prove they are more than a brand, but a movement. Over the past year, the retailer has held a "Finding Ashley Stewart" nationwide model search to find the next "Ashley Stewart." It's inspiring to watch at each of the stops to see plus size women excited to see themselves and to be recognized and uplifted. Ashley Stewart uses their store locations for the model searches, with voluptuous women of all sizes strutting down the aisles and vying to be the next brand ambassador. The Finale is always a moment, with an array of celebs coming out in support. With fatphobia and the attempted erasure of fat women from media (or limited representation), it's wonderful to see celebrities using their platform and likeness to uplift larger women. From Yandy Smith to Faith Evans to Mona Scott Young and even men like Stevie J and Kid Capri, check out all the Black celebs who were loving on curvy girls this weekend!

David’s Bridal Will No Longer Charge More for Plus-Size Wedding Dresses was originally published on hellobeautiful.com