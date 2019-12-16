CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Hallmark Channel Looks to Bring Back Same-Sex Wedding Kiss Ad It Pulled

Hallmark Channel Screening of Christmas at Holly Lodge

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

The Hallmark Channel, a popular cable destination for its feel-good made-for-television movies and dramas, has been coming under fire for pulling a commercial that featured a same-sex couple kissing each other.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

The company earlier told the Associated Press the commercials for the Zola wedding website were pulled from the air because the controversy had become a distraction following pressure from conservative group One Million Moms.

Now, Hallmark is apologizing for even taking the ads off in the first place, following pressure from those who were upset they were gone, including Ellen DeGeneres.

Its CEO even issued an apology to viewers.

In response to the controversy, the channel could be reinstating the Zola commercials:

“The Hallmark Channel will be reaching out to Zola to reestablish our partnership and reinstate the commercials,” Hallmark said.

In case you haven’t seen the ad, here it is:

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Nontapan Nuntasiri / EyeEm and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of FayesVision and WENN

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Video Courtesy of Zola and YouTube

Chris Brown

Proud Daddy Chris Brown Shares Like Father Like Son [PHOTOS]

5 photos Launch gallery

Proud Daddy Chris Brown Shares Like Father Like Son [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Proud Daddy Chris Brown Shares Like Father Like Son [PHOTOS]

Proud Daddy Chris Brown Shares Like Father Like Son [PHOTOS]

Singer Chris Brown and his ex-girlfriend model Ammika Harris welcomed, Ammika’s 1st and Chris Brown’s 2nd child in the world and out of respect of privacy of the new mom but the privacy act has been removed and Chris Brown has been posting his excitement for his new son Aeko including a side by side photo with a newborn Chris Brown on one side and newborn Aeko Brown of the other plus personal and touching photos from the day he met his son. Take a look at the photos below

Hallmark Channel Looks to Bring Back Same-Sex Wedding Kiss Ad It Pulled  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Urban One Honors Promotional Banners
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close