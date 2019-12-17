Detroit Youth Slay a Remix to One Nation Under A Groove For The Holiday’s [VIDEO]

Visit Detroit dropped a funk video requesting your presence in the D via the mothership and they had some teens from The Detroit Academy of Arts & Sciences to make the connection to keep you funkin throughout the year.

Students of The Detroit Academy of Arts & Science Choir proved that all remixes aren’t bad and teens powers can be used for good as they remixed Parliament-Funkadelic’s ‘One Nation Under a Groove’ that was written and released in 1978 by George Clinton. In the music video the students are singing and dancing at popular Detroit locations such as the Detroit Institute of Arts, Eastern Market, the Charles H. Wright African American Museum and several other place that make Detroit great.

George Clinton himself took to his social media to personally congratulate the students with this message

Giving you more of what you’re funkin for! To the Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences, nice work.

Take a look at The Detroit Academy of Arts & Sciences Choir ft. King Bethel and Anaiya Hall perform their phenomenal version of ‘One Nation Under A Groove’ in the video below

