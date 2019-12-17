Detroit Youth Slay a Remix to One Nation Under A Groove For The Holiday’s [VIDEO]

Visit Detroit dropped a funk video requesting your presence in the D via the mothership and they had some teens from The Detroit Academy of Arts & Sciences to make the connection to keep you funkin throughout the year.
Students of The Detroit Academy of Arts & Science Choir proved that all remixes aren’t bad and teens powers can be used for good as they remixed Parliament-Funkadelic’s ‘One Nation Under a Groove’ that was written and released in 1978 by George Clinton. In the music video the students are singing and dancing at popular Detroit locations such as the Detroit Institute of Arts, Eastern Market, the Charles H. Wright African American Museum and several other place that make Detroit great.
George Clinton himself took to his social media to personally congratulate the students with this message
Giving you more of what you’re funkin for!
To the Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences, nice work.
Take a look at The Detroit Academy of Arts & Sciences Choir ft. King Bethel and Anaiya Hall perform their phenomenal version of ‘One Nation Under A Groove’ in the video below
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
1. Sam Sylk Show Informative * Entertaining * Engaging1 of 27
2. Sam Sylk with Guest Snoop Dogg2 of 27
3. Sam Sylk with Comedian Tony Rock3 of 27
4. Sam SYlk with Traci Braxton and reality TV star Hoopz4 of 27
5. Friend of The Sam Sylk Show actor and comedian Bill Bellamy5 of 27
6. Comedian John Witherspoon & Singer Raheem Devaughn6 of 27
7. Comedian Gary Owen7 of 27
8. Comedian Bruce Bruce8 of 27
9. Comedian Earth Quake9 of 27
10. Comedian BT Kingsley10 of 27
11. Comedian Don D.C. Curry11 of 27
12. Dr. Ian Smith12 of 27
13. The hillarious Deon Cole from Blackish13 of 27
14. Coming to America's Venessa Bell Calloway14 of 27
15. Actor/Comedian Marlon Wayans15 of 27
16.16 of 27
17.17 of 27
18.18 of 27
19.19 of 27
20.20 of 27
21.21 of 27
22.22 of 27
23.23 of 27
24.24 of 27
25.25 of 27
26.26 of 27
27.27 of 27
Detroit Youth Slay a Remix to One Nation Under A Groove For The Holiday’s [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com