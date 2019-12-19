While the Ohio State Buckeyes still have some business to take care of before this season is over with, they wasted no time loading up for the 2020 season, receiving 24 players National Letters of Intents from 24 players of the 2020 recruiting class.

“This is a great day for us,” Coach Ryan Day said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Some of the highest-rated players from the class include Julian Fleming, a 5-star wide receiver from Pennsylvania and Paris Johnson, a 5-star offensive lineman from Cincinnati.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, from Rancho Cucamonga, California, is a 4-star recruit and signed with the Buckeyes on Wednesday.

Local defensive lineman Ty Hamilton of Pickerington will be staying home playing in The Shoe as well.

Here the players who announced they we be rocking the Scarlet and Gray in the fall.

Lejond Cavazos – CB – San Antonio, Texas

Mookie Cooper – WR – Maryland Hts., Missouri

Jacolbe Cowan – DL – Charlotte, North Carolina

Julian Fleming – WR – Catawissa, Pennsylvnia

Josh Fryar – OL – Beech Grove, Indiana

Ty Hamilton – DL – Pickerington, Ohio

Darrion Henry – DL – Cincinnati, Ohio

Jakob James – OL – Cincinnati, Ohio

Paris Johnson, Jr. – OL – Cincinnati, Ohio

Trey Leroux – OL – Norwalk, Ohio

Mitchell Melton – LB – Olney, Maryland

Jack James Miller, III – QB – Scottsdale, Arizona

Lathan Ransom – SAF – Tucson, Arizona

Joe Royer – TE – Cincinnati, Ohio

Gee Scott, Jr. – WR – Seattle, Washington

Jake Seibert – K – Cincinnati, Ohio

Cody Simon – LB – Jersey City, New Jersey

C.J. Stroud – QB – Rancho Cucamonga, California

Jaxon Smith-Njigba – WR – Rockwall, Texas

Grant Toutant – OL – Warren, Michigan

Ryan Watts – CB – Little Elm, Texas

Kourt Williams – SAF – Bellflower, California

Miyan Williams – RB – Cincinnati, Ohio

Luke Wypler – OL – Montvale, New Jersey

Buckeyes Land 24 Players For 2020 Recruiting Class was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted 9 hours ago

