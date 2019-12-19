Buckeyes Land 24 Players For 2020 Recruiting Class

While the Ohio State Buckeyes still have some business to take care of before this season is over with, they wasted no time loading up for the 2020 season, receiving 24 players National Letters of Intents from 24 players of the 2020 recruiting class.
“This is a great day for us,” Coach Ryan Day said at a press conference on Wednesday.
Some of the highest-rated players from the class include Julian Fleming, a 5-star wide receiver from Pennsylvania and Paris Johnson, a 5-star offensive lineman from Cincinnati.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud, from Rancho Cucamonga, California, is a 4-star recruit and signed with the Buckeyes on Wednesday.
Local defensive lineman Ty Hamilton of Pickerington will be staying home playing in The Shoe as well.
Here the players who announced they we be rocking the Scarlet and Gray in the fall.
- Lejond Cavazos – CB – San Antonio, Texas
- Mookie Cooper – WR – Maryland Hts., Missouri
- Jacolbe Cowan – DL – Charlotte, North Carolina
- Julian Fleming – WR – Catawissa, Pennsylvnia
- Josh Fryar – OL – Beech Grove, Indiana
- Ty Hamilton – DL – Pickerington, Ohio
- Darrion Henry – DL – Cincinnati, Ohio
- Jakob James – OL – Cincinnati, Ohio
- Paris Johnson, Jr. – OL – Cincinnati, Ohio
- Trey Leroux – OL – Norwalk, Ohio
- Mitchell Melton – LB – Olney, Maryland
- Jack James Miller, III – QB – Scottsdale, Arizona
- Lathan Ransom – SAF – Tucson, Arizona
- Joe Royer – TE – Cincinnati, Ohio
- Gee Scott, Jr. – WR – Seattle, Washington
- Jake Seibert – K – Cincinnati, Ohio
- Cody Simon – LB – Jersey City, New Jersey
- C.J. Stroud – QB – Rancho Cucamonga, California
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba – WR – Rockwall, Texas
- Grant Toutant – OL – Warren, Michigan
- Ryan Watts – CB – Little Elm, Texas
- Kourt Williams – SAF – Bellflower, California
- Miyan Williams – RB – Cincinnati, Ohio
- Luke Wypler – OL – Montvale, New Jersey
