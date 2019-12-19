Loaded Gun Found In Backpack At Grove City High School

A loaded gun was found in a student’s backpack at Grove City High School on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for South-Western City Schools.

a student notified school administrators that a gun was in another student’s backpack and a school resource officer and school officials then worked to investigate the claim and the gun was taken from the student “without incident.”

According to school officials said in a letter to parents that no one was hurt and the district said it was not aware of any threats before the gun was found.

Police say the student is in custody and will be transported to juvenile detention on a felony weapons charge.

Posted 9 hours ago

