Jennifer Hudson and Jason Derulo Open Up About Making Cats, Nicki Minaj & More | Extra Butter

“Cats“ has gone from the longest-running show on Broadway to the big screen as Tom Hooper and the good folks over at Universal Pictures transformed Andrew Lloyd Weber’s play into a movie. The film has a stellar ensemble cast that features Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo, Taylor Swift Rebel Wilson, James Cordon, Judi Dench and introduces Francesca Hayward as the legendary Victoria The White Cat.

When the trailer dropped people were upset about a number of things, including a Black actress playing a white cat and how the Cats looked overall, but one of the movie’s stars had a lot to stay about that. In this episode of Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine, Rebel Wilson who plays Jennyanydots reminds the world that people said the same things about Avatar. “It was hilarious, but guess what else people were mad about? Avatar. The highest-grossing movie of all time. They were like oh what is this? Blue people, Eww! This is different and unusual. They did the same thing about the Cats trailer. So just wait until you see the movies guys.”

We follow that up by finding out some of the things that make the cast get really upset. Jason Derulo wanted the world to know he is mad that Nicki Minaj isn’t played on the radio as much since she retired and Jennifer Hudson explains that she gets really upset when people tell her to turn down her music.

Lastly, the cast also discusses how the movie was made and how they felt having to wait until thousands of people went in and helped make them into Jellicle Cats. Check out the interviews above and if you’re into musicals go see Cats in theaters everywhere now.

