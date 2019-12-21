CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

How You Can Get FREE Coffee on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day at Sheetz!

Pouring a Morning Coffee

Source: SolStock / Getty

Face it…the holiday season can be rough.  Shopping, work, family, any situation can make Christmas and New Year’s stressful.

That’s why Sheetz is coming to the rescue through an extremely popular drink: Coffee!

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Sheetz convenience stores is offering customers free coffee on Christmas Day and New Year’s.

The offer is good for New Year’s Eve starting at 4 p.m. and through 4 p.m. New Year’s Day.

It is good at all Sheetz locations everywhere in the United States, and they are open 24/7.

So if you need to get away for a while, or if you need a pick me up before you have to go to either work or a party, that free cup of coffee will definitely come in handy.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of SolStock and Getty Images

Chris Brown

Proud Daddy Chris Brown Shares Like Father Like Son [PHOTOS]

5 photos Launch gallery

Proud Daddy Chris Brown Shares Like Father Like Son [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Proud Daddy Chris Brown Shares Like Father Like Son [PHOTOS]

Proud Daddy Chris Brown Shares Like Father Like Son [PHOTOS]

Singer Chris Brown and his ex-girlfriend model Ammika Harris welcomed, Ammika’s 1st and Chris Brown’s 2nd child in the world and out of respect of privacy of the new mom but the privacy act has been removed and Chris Brown has been posting his excitement for his new son Aeko including a side by side photo with a newborn Chris Brown on one side and newborn Aeko Brown of the other plus personal and touching photos from the day he met his son. Take a look at the photos below

How You Can Get FREE Coffee on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day at Sheetz!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Urban One Honors Promotional Banners
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close