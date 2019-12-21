How You Can Get FREE Coffee on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day at Sheetz!

Face it…the holiday season can be rough. Shopping, work, family, any situation can make Christmas and New Year’s stressful.

That’s why Sheetz is coming to the rescue through an extremely popular drink: Coffee!

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Sheetz convenience stores is offering customers free coffee on Christmas Day and New Year’s. The offer is good for New Year’s Eve starting at 4 p.m. and through 4 p.m. New Year’s Day.

It is good at all Sheetz locations everywhere in the United States, and they are open 24/7.

So if you need to get away for a while, or if you need a pick me up before you have to go to either work or a party, that free cup of coffee will definitely come in handy.

