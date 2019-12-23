SPORTS: Baker Mayfield Claps Back at Colin Cowherd

It’s no secret that there is no love lost between sports radio host Colin Cowherd and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

This most feud on Cowherd’s show and one of Mayfield’s social media account is just the latest example of how much the two can’t stand each other.

Here is what Cowherd had to say about Mayfield on Fox Sports Radio, according to WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“Mayfield is booed because he’s cocky, snarky, has too many commercials, and is in love with himself,” Cowherd said.

Cowherd also added that Mayfield was, and remains, “undraftable.”

Now, here is how Mayfield responded to Cowherd:

Replied Mayfield in a tweet: “I’m not in love with myself… but you are, that’s for sure. Also, thanks for the follow on IG! Your constant support is appreciated! Glad I can help out your business!”

Cowherd and Mayfield have been at each other’s throats for almost two years since the QB was drafted by the Browns in 2018.

The popular radio host has also gone the entire team this season, including Odell Beckham, Jr. and Browns management.

Still, it’s the Cowherd-Mayfield feud that seems to gets fans riled up, with a lot of them on the QB’s side.

So it’s safe to say that, even though Christmas is coming up, there is absolutely NO warmth between these two, and there won’t be anytime soon or ever!

