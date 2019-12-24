Say what you want about LeBron James but the one thing you’ll never be able to say about him is that he has never forgot about where he comes from and because of his Blessings he will always reach back to bring others along with him opposed to being a crab in a barrel that is an ‘I Promise’ he has made and always stayed committed too.
In a new Nike ad LeBron Lames talks about how because of his humble beginnings Nike has made it possible for him to allow some kids to have no more humble beginnings. #AMEN
17 years ago @nike took a chance on a kid from Akron. And 17 years later this has given me the ability to provide opportunities for my 1400 kids in Akron so that one day NOTHING is left to chance. They will KNOW that a kid from Akron is something special #ThekidfromAKRON
Take a look at Just The Kid From Akrons story of hope, dreams, determinations and beliefs below.
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
1. Sam Sylk Show Informative * Entertaining * Engaging1 of 27
2. Sam Sylk with Guest Snoop Dogg2 of 27
3. Sam Sylk with Comedian Tony Rock3 of 27
4. Sam SYlk with Traci Braxton and reality TV star Hoopz4 of 27
5. Friend of The Sam Sylk Show actor and comedian Bill Bellamy5 of 27
6. Comedian John Witherspoon & Singer Raheem Devaughn6 of 27
7. Comedian Gary Owen7 of 27
8. Comedian Bruce Bruce8 of 27
9. Comedian Earth Quake9 of 27
10. Comedian BT Kingsley10 of 27
11. Comedian Don D.C. Curry11 of 27
12. Dr. Ian Smith12 of 27
13. The hillarious Deon Cole from Blackish13 of 27
14. Coming to America's Venessa Bell Calloway14 of 27
15. Actor/Comedian Marlon Wayans15 of 27
16.16 of 27
17.17 of 27
18.18 of 27
19.19 of 27
20.20 of 27
21.21 of 27
22.22 of 27
23.23 of 27
24.24 of 27
25.25 of 27
26.26 of 27
27.27 of 27
LeBron James Talks Giving Back In New NIKE Commercial [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com