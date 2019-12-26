Okuuur Cardi B and Offset have been going back and forth over who’s “I Like it Like That” like that vision of their dream house would win after 2 years of looking to find both artists vision at one address, so on the day that is full of miracles, blessings, hope, love, joy etc.etc. Cardi B went live to show her greater gift of all…finally being able to close on the house of she and her husband Offset’s dreams.
The extremely ecstatic Cardi B done just what us common folks would have done took pictures and videos until our cellies died.
Take a look at Cardi B sharing her vision of love as Cardi gives fans a live tour of her new home the happy couple just on below.
View this post on Instagram
@offsetyrn and I been house hunting for the past 2 years with our realtor @b_luxurious .It has been a roller roller coaster ! Houses that @offsetyrn liked there was always a room I didn’t like that we couldn’t agreed on 😩and a couple houses that I liked @offsetyrn said NO because the areas they where in are not to good.We even though about building a house but with a family that’s a bit complicated .With the help of @b_luxurious and God WE GOT OUR HOUSE!!!!! Sorry if the videos don’t fit so well on Instagram.
Cardi B Closes On Dream House Gives Fan A Tour [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com