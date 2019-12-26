Ice Cube Say’s ‘Last Friday’ Is On Hold and He’s Not Happy!?

Inquiring minds wants to know, so the question was asked of NWA legendary rapper turned producer, Ice Cube, when was the cult following hit movie ‘Friday’, ‘Last Friday’ going the hit the silver screen and Ice Cube’s response has everybody alarmed.

According to Ice Cube with the untimely passing of the legendary comedian John Witherspoon who plays Ice Cube’s character Craig in the movie and who’s participation in ‘Last Friday’ is heavy, New Line Cinema, has been slow to take their foot off the brake with moving forward and Cube is a little pissed off about it.

Check out Ice Cubes post below.

Back to the drawing board since New Line Cinema was slow on green lighting the LAST FRIDAY script that was full of Mr. Jones. I’ve been pissed off about it since Spoon passed away. https://t.co/wsWhPlIWQn — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 23, 2019

New Line has the rights to distribute that movie. https://t.co/V7Mj4ORIa6 — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 23, 2019

