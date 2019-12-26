Inquiring minds wants to know, so the question was asked of NWA legendary rapper turned producer, Ice Cube, when was the cult following hit movie ‘Friday’, ‘Last Friday’ going the hit the silver screen and Ice Cube’s response has everybody alarmed.
According to Ice Cube with the untimely passing of the legendary comedian John Witherspoon who plays Ice Cube’s character Craig in the movie and who’s participation in ‘Last Friday’ is heavy, New Line Cinema, has been slow to take their foot off the brake with moving forward and Cube is a little pissed off about it.
Check out Ice Cubes post below.
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
1. Sam Sylk Show Informative * Entertaining * Engaging1 of 27
2. Sam Sylk with Guest Snoop Dogg2 of 27
3. Sam Sylk with Comedian Tony Rock3 of 27
4. Sam SYlk with Traci Braxton and reality TV star Hoopz4 of 27
5. Friend of The Sam Sylk Show actor and comedian Bill Bellamy5 of 27
6. Comedian John Witherspoon & Singer Raheem Devaughn6 of 27
7. Comedian Gary Owen7 of 27
8. Comedian Bruce Bruce8 of 27
9. Comedian Earth Quake9 of 27
10. Comedian BT Kingsley10 of 27
11. Comedian Don D.C. Curry11 of 27
12. Dr. Ian Smith12 of 27
13. The hillarious Deon Cole from Blackish13 of 27
14. Coming to America's Venessa Bell Calloway14 of 27
15. Actor/Comedian Marlon Wayans15 of 27
16.16 of 27
17.17 of 27
18.18 of 27
19.19 of 27
20.20 of 27
21.21 of 27
22.22 of 27
23.23 of 27
24.24 of 27
25.25 of 27
26.26 of 27
27.27 of 27
Ice Cube Say’s ‘Last Friday’ Is On Hold and He’s Not Happy!? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com