Prayers are in order as it is being reported that ESPN college sports reporter Ed Aschoff has passed away on his birthday, Christmas Eve, at the age of 34, after sharing that he had been battling Pneumonia for 2 weeks.
Ed Aschoff shared on his social media that he never gets sick but had a virus for two weeks that doctors believed turned into multifocal pneumonia which affects both lungs. Aschoff had been admitted into the hospital.
Awful. First time ever hospitalized. Needed CPAP machine, hated it. 1 week in hospital. Sense of taste affected for like three weeks. All because of not taking flu vaccine.
— sauce (@rasecsauce) December 5, 2019
When Ed Aschoff fell ill he was planning his wedding with his fiancé’ Katy Berteau
ESPN Ed Aschoff Passes Away From Pneumonia Age 34 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com