ESPN Ed Aschoff Passes Away From Pneumonia Age 34

ESPN's "College GameDay" Films At Boston College

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that ESPN college sports reporter Ed Aschoff has passed away on his birthday, Christmas Eve, at the age of 34, after sharing that he had been battling Pneumonia for 2 weeks.

Ed Aschoff shared on his social media that he never gets sick but had a virus for two weeks that doctors believed turned into multifocal pneumonia which affects both lungs.  Aschoff had been admitted into the hospital.

When Ed Aschoff fell ill he was planning his wedding with his fiancé’ Katy Berteau

ESPN Ed Aschoff Passes Away From Pneumonia Age 34  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

