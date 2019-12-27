CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

LeBron James Daughter, Zhuri James, Is Getting Her Own YouTube Channel At Age 5

Harlem's Fashion Row - Runway - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Move over, LeBron James, there’s a new star in town. Zhuri James, LeBron and Savannah James very candid and cute four year old daughter is starting her own YouTube channel. The YouTube game is huge for kids, who love to watch some of their favorite YouTubers. The two highest paying YouTube stars are both under 10, according to Forbes. 8 year old Ryan Kaji raked in $26 million and 5-year-old Anastasia Radzinskaya came in at $18 million.

Seriously.

It’s no wonder why the famous parents wouldn’t want to share their daughter’s infectious personality with the world. LeBron James often posts snippets of Zhuri and she says the cutest things and has a slightly cheeky attitude, even asking Santa Claus for “everything in the store.”

In her released trailer for her YouTube channel, titled, All Things Zhuri. She says, “I’m excited to share my world with you!” She quips, “My mom and dad are so cool, you might know them,” then laughs. You see her playing with her french bulldog named Indigo and walking down the street with her brothers and family in tow. In the voiceover, her adorable voice shares, “I am five years old and I’m in pre-school but I have a lot going on.” Okay, Miss Thang, we see you!

The trailer will have to hold you until the new year. At the end she teases, “See you guys in 2020! Subscribe to my YouTube channel, I can’t wait to get started, bye!” Her channel has almost 20K subscribers at time of publication.

LeBron and Savannah James seem to be great parents with a good head on each of their shoulders. It will be great to watch her grow up on her channel!

Beauties, will you be watching with your children? What would you want to see on the channel? Share in the comment section.

Subscribe to the channel here.

DON’T MISS:

LeBron James Daughter Is SO Excited To Receive A ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Doll For Christmas

#NYFWNOIR: LeBron James Works With Black Women To Release His Latest Shoe Collaboration

LeBron James Opens An ‘I Promise School For 240 At Risk Youths In Akron

Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic

LeBron And Savannah James Are #ParentGoals

12 photos Launch gallery

LeBron And Savannah James Are #ParentGoals

Continue reading LeBron And Savannah James Are #ParentGoals

LeBron And Savannah James Are #ParentGoals

[caption id="attachment_3067307" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Joe Robbins / Getty[/caption] When it comes to Black love, LeBron and Savannah James come to mind. The super couple created super children, who are all talented in their own right, but it's this picture of King James and Savannah cheering for Bronny that has gone viral. Even as a freshman, Bronny is a stellar athlete on his way to the NBA. And the youngster showed out this weekend against his dad's alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary. LeBron and Savannah watched on court side like proud parents as their son led his school Sierra Canyon to a win with his winning lay up. If they weren't your #relationshipgoals before they're that and more as we add #parentgoals to their moniker as well. See how social media is reacting to a photo of them at his game.

LeBron James Daughter, Zhuri James, Is Getting Her Own YouTube Channel At Age 5  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Urban One Honors Promotional Banners
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close