The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey has made it through her thirst to be engaged to to FOX Sports Mike Hill, she is enduring #SnakeGate with NeNe dropping spilling the tea that someone recorded Cynthia throwing shade at NeNe during her Grand Opening of The Bailey Wine Cellar, she has even got past Kenya Moore almost raining on her surprise engagement, but now it looks like Cynthia Bailey has taken a tea spilling page out of her RHOA friends playbook and spilled her own tea via her own Instagram page that she and Mike Hill have walked down that isle. Or did she really!?

The answer is NO, they have not gotten married. So what’s going on with her posts? According to her agent, Nick Roses:

They were shooting a spread for Sophisticated Weddings in New York City

So it looks like we all still have to #CHILL and wait to the perfect date of Oct. 10, 2020 for the real deal.

Take a look at Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hills mock wedding photo’s and video below.

RHOA Cynthia Bailey Officially Mrs. CHill !? Uhhh Noooo [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Written By: BridgetEE Posted 4 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: