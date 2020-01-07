The owner describes that the bakery was a “challenging business to run in 2020.”
Not my favorite bakery in the Short North! Anybody that ate the madeleines (the Chia ones are my favorite), macarons, cookies and any of the fresh-baked goodies at Laughlin’s Bakery know that they were hands down the best in Central Ohio.
Sad news the bakery closed it’s doors permanently on Monday after already be closed for a winter break mid-December through January.
10TV reports the bakery that opened in 2014 had seen “not so great sales,” for years is the reason behind the closure. The owner Jonas Laughlin explained on the bakery’s Instagram page the challenges and thank supporters.
View this post on Instagram
Dearest Bakery Family, I am so sorry to announce that we will be closing our doors permanently, effective immediately. The unexpectedly slow Christmas season and nearly three years of not-great sales have led me to a point where I just can’t keep the shop afloat. I hope you all will know that I did my best, in every way possible, and that I fought with everything in me to give you the best bakery I could. I am mourning this alongside you, and I feel very deeply the hurt this brings to my co-workers and my community. To say “thank you” to our ardent supporters could never fully convey how truly thankful I have felt for the love you have shown me and my work, but I don’t know any different words that would do justice to the gratitude that fills my heart, even during this sad, sad time. So, to all of you, for everything: THANK YOU. ❤️ 👨🏻🍳
Other bakery owners like Amy Lozier, who owns Omega Artisan Baking in the North Market said she can relate to Laughlin’s challenges. “I love it, I smile every day that I walk in there but it is particularly these days difficult,” Lozier said.
Other challenges Lozier highlighted were the struggle with hiring new employees and the cost of ingredients are going up.
Columbus Laughlin’s Bakery Closes For Good was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com