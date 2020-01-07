Tyler Perry Say’s He Is The Writers Room #WorkEthic

Tyler Perry is the King of Black Hollywood via the ATL, he came up through the ranks writing plays to making history by becoming the first African American to own a production film studios that is located on a 330-acre lot in the heart of Atlanta on the historic grounds of the former Fort McPherson army base, that includes 12 sound stages that gives folks in Hollywood, California a run for their money. Tyler Perry right now has 3 hit television shows airing ” Sistas,” “The Oval,” “House of Pain” and “The Haves and The Have Nots”, plus a new movie coming to Netflix titled “A Fall From Grace”, so it would be natural to think that Tyler Perry would be enjoying the fruits of his labor a little more, hiring the best of the best writers delegating work instead of actually doing it. But no, not Tyler Perry.

Tyler Perry recently posted on his Instagram a video showing a video of his writers room that keeps cranking out hits but the only one in his writers room is himself and scripts that he continues to write til this day of all his television shows and movies.

How is that for work ethic and black excellence? Tyler Perry is proof that no matter how high you get the grind to stay there and elevate never stops.

See Tyler Perry’s post below.

