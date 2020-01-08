Pope Francis Apologizes For Smacking a Woman’s Hand When Greeting Her

The Pope said that women “should be fully included in decision-making processes.”

Pope Francis was making the rounds on New Year’s Eve in at St. Peter’s Square in Italy, greeting his admirers.

Before he would head over to the Nativity scene at the Vatican City, an individual appeared to have irritated the Pope.

As he walked away from the crowd, a woman grabbed his hand and yanked him toward her, video shows. He became visibly upset and began slapping the woman’s hand in an attempt to free himself from her grip, and he briefly shouted at the woman.

She appeared to have been trying to tell him a message, though it was known what exactly she was saying.

Pope Francis later spent New Year’s Day apologizing for his actions on New Year’s Day.

“I apologize for the poor example yesterday,” he added before his annual address.

