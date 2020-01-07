That Rihanna reign just won’t let up. It’s only seven days into the New Year and sis has already dropped her Valentine’s Day Savage x Fenty collection and is most likely prepping for fashion week. While she promised R9 in 2019, we still are waiting on that. It’s okay sis, we get it (but we are ready for new tunes). However, what she did take time to drop was her first selfie of the new year….and was it a good one.

Most individuals posting their New Year’s Day photo or ‘Welcome to 2020 photo’ have on a fly outfit, a beat face, and some inspirational quote regarding all the possibilities for the new year or the new decade. The most accomplished of us all, our Bajan queen, did nothing of the sort.

Rihanna opted to drop a no makeup selfie, with a red, irritated pimple on full display. The beauty was also rocking cornrows with her edges nicely done. She wore a hoodie, giving us athleisure realness. We stan a Queen who is comfortable in herself. She captioned the photo, “first selfie of the year doe. #2020.”

Rihanna is arguably one of the most coveted women in the world. A modern day mieser, anything she touches turns to gold. To add to that, she’s undoubtedly one of the most beautiful women in the world, with a bevy of magazine covers to back the claim. It’s refreshing to see her embracing natural things (like pimples) and feeling comfortable enough to go makeup free to her 78M followers.

She is not the first celeb to do this, last year, Yara Shahidi also posted a makeup free selfie, showcasing her blemishes. The balance is nice as we often see celebs in full out glam and on the red carpet.

What do you think of Rihanna’s makeup free selfie? Even with a pimple, sis still has good skin! Sound off in the comment section.

Rihanna Starts Her New Year Off Au Natural On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com