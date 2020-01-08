CLOSE
Fox Says Jussie Smollett Is NOT Coming Back To ‘Empire’ At All!!!

‘Empire’ is in the middle of its final season, and one of its producers had indicated that Jussie “Jamal” Smollett might return for at least an appearance in of the last few episodes.

Unfortunately for fans of both the show and actor-singer, that no longer appears to be the case.

An executive for Fox has just revealed that Smollett will not be returning to ‘Empire.’

Not even for a brief cameo.

As early as last year there were reports that Empire may be open to Smollett’s return. But according to The Wrap, Fox entertainment head Michael Thorn says Smollett would not return despite some quotes from Empire showrunner Brett Mahoney that it would be “weird” to finish the show without him.

Mahoney added that he was hoping for Smollett to return to the show, and that the network would for him to appear.  Now, it does not look like it will happen.

A denial to reprise the role that has made him famous appears to be another nail in his career coffin for the actor-singer, following a year that has include legal battles, controversy, and one bizarre circumstances after another.

Where you hoping for Jussie Smollett to return to ‘Empire’ one more time during its final season?

 

[caption id="attachment_3023542" align="aligncenter" width="819"] Source: Handout / Getty[/caption] It’s been a long time coming, but the mystery surrounding Jussie Smollett’s alleged “orchestrated attack” seems to becoming clearer. Smollett was arrested, Thursday morning, and charged with falsely filing a police report. While the Empire actor remains steadfast that he is innocent, evidence seems to point in the direction that he faked the “attack” because he was dissatisfied with his salary on the popular FOX show, the Chicago police report. https://twitter.com/TwitterMoments/status/1098605229233319936 It didn’t take long for celebrities and on-lookers to take to social media to express their response to the compelling case that kept us locked in for details over the last few weeks. MUST READ: Update: Jussie Smollett Indicted And Charged For Filing A False Police Report Reactions to Jussie’s arrest have been mixed. Some empathize with the beloved actor while others think he crime is unforgivable. Jussie’s bail has been set at $100,000.

