Stephen A. Smith Furious Over The NFL Not Hiring Black Coaches to Replace Those Who Were Fired

The New York Giants has just hired Joe Judge, a wide-receivers coach for the New England Patriots, to be the team’s new head coach.

Will Judge be successful? Time will tell on that one.

However, as of right now, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith wasn’t having it.

On the Jan. 7 edition of the popular ‘First Take,’ Smith slammed the NFL for hiring Judge and other white coaches, especially in coordinator and specialty coaching positions, over Black coaches with more experience.

He basically went off!

From EURweb:

“WE GOT A PROBLEM! THIS IS SOME B.S. AIN’T NO WAY AROUND IT!” Smith shouted after discussing the successes of Mike Tomlin, Brian Flores and Anthony Lynn. “WE MOVIN’ IN THE REVERSE DIRECTION!”

He is not the only one who is not happy with the process. Jamele Hill took to social media to express her reaction.

Be the one thing he can’t, which is white. https://t.co/8Oy8xqhlsG — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 7, 2020

Which lead to this response:

YESSSSSSSSSSSSSS. The Rooney Rule is laughable and the league should part ways with it. More than likely an owner pink slipping a coach already knows whom they are gonna target next. *Shrugh* — Scott Lou. . . ! ! (@ScottLou4Life) January 7, 2020

Smith criticized the league for ignoring the Rooney Rule, which “requires that teams interview minority candidates during every head-coaching search,” according to totalsportspro.com.

Yet, the Rooney Rule is mainly an excuse for teams to simply interview those minority candidates, but it doesn’t they will hire them.

Plus, the Cleveland Browns have yet to hire a coach, but who are they even considering?

So are Smith’s points valid, or is he speaking nonsense?

