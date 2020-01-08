Stephen A. Smith Furious Over The NFL Not Hiring Black Coaches to Replace Those Who Were Fired

CLOSE
The New York Giants has just hired Joe Judge, a wide-receivers coach for the New England Patriots, to be the team’s new head coach.

Will Judge be successful?  Time will tell on that one.

However, as of right now, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith wasn’t having it.

On the Jan. 7 edition of the popular ‘First Take,’ Smith slammed the NFL for hiring Judge and other white coaches, especially in coordinator and specialty coaching positions, over Black coaches with more experience.

He basically went off!

From EURweb:

“WE GOT A PROBLEM! THIS IS SOME B.S. AIN’T NO WAY AROUND IT!” Smith shouted after discussing the successes of Mike Tomlin, Brian Flores and Anthony Lynn. “WE MOVIN’ IN THE REVERSE DIRECTION!”

He is not the only one who is not happy with the process.  Jamele Hill took to social media to express her reaction.

Which lead to this response:

Smith criticized the league for ignoring the Rooney Rule, which “requires that teams interview minority candidates during every head-coaching search,” according to totalsportspro.com.

Yet, the Rooney Rule is mainly an excuse for teams to simply interview those minority candidates, but it doesn’t they will hire them.

Plus, the Cleveland Browns have yet to hire a coach, but who are they even considering?

So are Smith’s points valid, or is he speaking nonsense?

 

