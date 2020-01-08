Sports Update 614

Well, our 11th ranked Buckeye’s took another L to 12th ranked Maryland 67-55, bringing their record to 11-4 overall and 1-3 in Big Ten play. To be honest in these last 3 games which we lost we haven’t looked like the team that took down the mighty UK. We haven’t shot well from the 3 point line and are ball movement has been horrendous, to say the least. Our Buckeye will make the field of 64 in March and we have a good chance to go far in the brackets, it’s just in the Big Ten where we have to be careful because this year the Big Ten is the most powerful conference with most of the teams in the conference ranked in the top 50. Full story Here

