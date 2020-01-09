CLOSE
Regal Cinemas Ditching Coca-Cola for Pepsi

Logos Of The World

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

The next time you enter a Regal Cinemas location in the area, you will see Pepsi products instead of Coca-Cola.

Basically, it’s goodbye Coke Zero, and hello Pepsi Max!

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Variety reports Pepsi will be the exclusive non-alcoholic beverage provider for the chain. The transition should be complete by spring.

Pepsi will also sponsor Regal’s 4DX theaters.  Those will consist of “moving seats and spray water, fog and scents” when screenings are taking place.

 

