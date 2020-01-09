CLOSE
SPORTS: Former Browns Coach Freddie Kitchens Could End Up With a New Job!

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

It appears that Freddie Kitchens, who was once expected to be a savior before becoming a punching bag, is reportedly in the running for a new position with another NFL team.

Jordan Raanan from ESPN reports that Kitchens is supposed to meet with Joe Judge, the new head coach of the New York Giants, for a possible offensive staff position.

It would not be a surprise for those following the history of both Kitchens and Judge, according to WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Kitchens and Judge have a history, working together at Mississippi State in 2005. Judge was a graduate assistant while Kitchens was a running backs coach.

So if Kitchens is hired, what would his role be?  Would the Giants even hire him?

He did improve the Browns’ offense in the 2018 season when he took the second half of the season before the disastrous transition into becoming a head coach for the 2019 season.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Diamond Images and Getty Images

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

SPORTS: Former Browns Coach Freddie Kitchens Could End Up With a New Job!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

