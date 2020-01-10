The city of Columbus is receiving a major gift to help address a pressing issue in our community. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has agreed to provide more than $140,000 to help the homeless veteran community.

The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development created a partnership with Veterans Affairs to put a plan in motion to offer assistance to homeless veterans.

The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority was one of more than 200 agencies to qualify, and the funds will be used to provide 24 veterans out on the streets with a permanent home.

The HUD-Veterans Affairs supportive housing program has successfully worked to lower the number of homeless veterans for the last 10 years. Overall, more than $500,000 will be dispersed statewide to help nearly 100 homeless veterans in Ohio.

Source: NBC4i

City Of Columbus Receives $140,000 To House Homeless Veterans! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Breeze Posted 2 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: