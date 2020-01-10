Buckeyes Spring Game set for Saturday April 11

We aren’t even a month removed from our disappointing end to the Ohio State Buckeyes football season and most fans are already anxious to see the reloaded roster the Buckeyes will put on the field next season.

Fans can catch their first peek of the new-look Buckeyes Saturday, April 11 at Ohio Stadium for its annual Spring Game.

The university did not announce ticket information or on-sale date.

The Buckeyes, who finished 13-1 after a loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoffs semi-final, are scheduled to begin spring drills the week of March 2.

Fourteen new Buckeyes, part of the 2020 recruiting class, have enrolled and began taking classes this week:

Lejond Cavazos, a cornerback from San Antonio, Texas (IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.)

Mookie Cooper, a wide receiver from St. Louis, Mo. (Pattonville High School)

Jacolbe Cowan, a defensive lineman from Charlotte, N.C. (Providence Day School)

Julian Fleming, a wide receiver from Catawissa, Pa. (Southern Columbia High School)

Darrion Henry-Young, a defensive lineman from Cincinnati (Princeton High School)

Paris Johnson Jr., an offensive tackle from Cincinnati (Princeton High School)

Trey Leroux, an offensive tackle from Norwalk, Ohio (Norwalk High School)

Jack Miller, a quarterback from Scottsdale, Ariz. (Chaparral High School)

Gee Scott Jr., a wide receiver from Seattle, Wash. (Eastside Catholic High School)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a wide receiver from Rockwall, Texas (Rockwall High School)

C.J. Stroud, a quarterback from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. (Rancho Cucamonga High School)

Ryan Watts, a cornerback from Little Elm, Texas (Little Elm High School)

Kourt Williams, a safety from Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco)

Luke Wypler, an offensive lineman from Montvale, N.J. (St. Joseph Regional High School)

