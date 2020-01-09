Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Texas Police Killed Her Daughter At Home

The mother of Atatiana Jefferson, the woman who was shot and killed by a Fort Worth, Texas police officer inside of her home, has died. The family’s attorney Lee Merritt confirmed Yolanda Carr’s death revealing that she passed away in her home early Thursday morning after a reported an illness.

“We just learned Yolanda Carr, the mother of #AtatianaJefferson, passed away in her home early Thursday morning,” Merritt tweeted. “Atatiana was killed by a Fort Worth, TX police officer while serving as the caregiver for Ms. Carr who had recently taken ill. Memorial Service details will follow.”

We just learned Yolanda Carr, the mother of #AtatianaJefferson, passed away in her home early Thursday morning. Atatiana was killed by a Fort Worth, TX police officer while serving as the caregiver for Ms. Carr who had recently taken ill. Memorial Service details will follow. pic.twitter.com/3YkSdCzuu4 — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) January 9, 2020

The cause of Carr’s death has not yet been revealed.

Carr’s passing comes two months after the death of Atatiana’s father, Marquis Jefferson, who is said to have died of a broken heart. Following Marquis’ death, family spokesman Bruce Carter released a statement to The New York Times. “I can only sum it up as a broken heart. He had to go through so much just to get through the services as a father, and continually doing good to make sure that who he was in their relationship was something he could honor,” Carter said.

Atatiana’s killer, former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, was indicted by a grand jury in December for Jefferson’s murder. Her mother reacted to the news in a video with The Dallas Morning News. “We’re going to miss her this Christmas,” Carr said at the time. “I’m so glad that they finally indicted that man on murder ’cause he murdered my baby. She didn’t do anything wrong.”

Jefferson was inside of her home playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew when the former police officer entered her backyard. Police reports claim that Jefferson was shot when she went to look out of her window. The tragic incident occurred after a neighbor called the cops requesting a welfare check after noticing the door to Jefferson’s home was opened.

Dean’s body camera footage showed the former officer looking through the home’s glass storm door before he walked around the side of the house. Dean opened the gate to Jefferson’s backyard and looked around the corner before entering the backyard. Dean shot Jefferson from the outside of the home, through the window.

BREAKING: The police officer that killed Atatiana Jefferson in her home has been identified as Aaron Dean. He has since resigned from his post. pic.twitter.com/yilMAQUjbv — Mad World (@MadddWWWorld) October 14, 2019

Dean resigned from the Fort Worth Police Department before he could be terminated.

