It seems like someone out there was trying to get that bag by any means necessary because according to CPD a suspect attempted to rob the Steak 'n Shake drive-thru at 9:07 am police say that shots were fired but no officers or workers were hit by the bullets.

Written By: City Posted 6 hours ago

