This weekend will be one the greatest of the year! This weekend will feature the NFL playoffs, a full slate of NBA games, a crazy college basketball schedule and the National Championship

And here are my picks for the weekend

NFL Playoffs

GAME 1

Minnesota Vikings 21

San Francisco 49ers 28

GAME 2

Tennessee Titans 17

Baltimore Ravens 35

GAME 3

Houston Texans 24

Kansas City Chiefs 28

GAME 4

Seattle Seahawks 21

Green Bay Packers 10

NBA Games

GAME 1

Los Angeles Lakers 120

Dallas Mavericks 95

GAME 2

San Antonio Spurs 97

Toronto Raptors 95

GAME 3

Los Angeles Clippers 104

Denver Nuggets 110

College Basketball

GAME 1

#11 Ohio State University 67

Indiana 42

GAME 2

#4 Baylor 82

#3 Kansas 83

College Football (National Championship)

LSU 35

Clemson 21

City Picks , I Will Pick All of The Winners This Weekend was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Posted 6 hours ago

