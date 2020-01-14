Just three weeks ago Ohio State jumped to No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Much like every other Top 1-5 team this year in college basketball, the Buckeyes found themselves in a four-game losing streak and dropped this week to No. 21 in the latest AP Poll.

This is their lowest ranking of the season and the first time they haven’t been at least inside the top 20 following losses to No. 17 Maryland and Indiana.

Gonzaga has now held on to the No. 1 spot longer than any other team this season with four straight weeks at the top.

No. 4 Auburn and No. 7 San Diego State are the only undefeated teams in the top 25. Seton Hall returns to the AP Poll at No. 18, while No. 24 Illinois and No. 25 Creighton made their top 25 debuts.

There are five Big Ten teams in this week’s poll, with Michigan State ranking the highest at No. 15.

Source: AP

Four-Game Losing Streaks Put Buckeyes At No. 21 in Latest AP Poll was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted 1 hour ago

